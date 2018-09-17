The Ringgold Lady Tigers jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three innings on Monday and eventually polished off a 14-6 victory over visiting Murray County.
Ringgold had 12 hits on the afternoon and took advantage of numerous free bases from the Lady Indians.
The home team put up five runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to two hit batters and five wild pitches. Ringgold runners would score from third base on three of those wild pitches and the Lady Indians finished with four errors on the evening.
Murray County would use two runs in the top of the fourth and four in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 10-4, but Ringgold would get a leadoff home run from Amber Gainer to start the bottom of the inning. The dinger keyed a four-run rally that ended the game on the run rule after five.
Baileigh Pitts was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Ava Raby also had three hits and finished with two RBIs. Gainer had a pair of hits and scored three times. Riley Nayadley doubled and knocked in two runs on the afternoon, while Taylor Layne, Caroline Hemphill and Addi Broome each had one RBI.
Layne picked up the win in the circle, allowing five earned runs on five walks and seven hits in five innings of work. She finished with one strikeout.
Ringgold (9-12, 7-8) will be at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. versus North Murray. It is the last regular season region game for Ringgold and the Lady Tigers' last scheduled regular-season home game of the year.