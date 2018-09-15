A six-run outburst in the top of the third inning proved too much for the Ringgold Lady Tigers to overcome as they fell to Marist, 7-4, in their first game of the SCORE International Invitational at Warner Park on Friday.
Kaylee Phillips pitched all six innings of the time-limit game. She gave up just two earned runs on a walk and 10 hits. She finished with four strikeouts, but the Lady Tigers' defense hurt itself with five errors.
Baileigh Pitts had a double, triple and drove in one run. Jade Gainer had a triple as one of her two hits and she also drove in a run, while Riley Nayadley had a double and one RBI.
Ringgold 4, St. Pius X 0
The Lady Tigers would end the day 1-1 against Catholic school opposition as they bounced back to bounce the Golden Lions in the nightcap.
Taylor Layne allowed just three hits and two walks over seven innings in the win late Friday night. The freshman struck out two batters to pick up the win.
The Lady Tigers got all the offense they would need with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. They would tack on another two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Pitts doubled and drove in a run. Autumn Green had a hit and collected two RBIs. Caroline Hemphill had a pair of hits and Gainer delivered one RBI.
Ringgold (7-11) will battle Christian Heritage and Carrollton on Saturday.