The Ringgold Lady Tigers split a pair of games at the Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park on Saturday.
Northwest 4, Ringgold 3
Kaylee Phillips scattered eight hits and allowed just two earned runs over five innings, but was saddled with the loss. She walked one batter and struck out one batter.
Shelby Cole had a double and an RBI for Ringgold, while Amber Gainer had one hit and knocked in two runs.
Ringgold 19, Pickens 3
The Lady Tigers had just nine hits in the second game of the day, but scored 12 times in the top of the first inning as the game ended after three on the run rule.
Caroline Hemphill had three hits in three at-bats and drove in three runs. Rachel Akers was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Ava Raby had a double and knocked in three runs, while Jade and Amber Gainer had one RBI each.
Taylor Thomas got the win in the circle. She allowed just one earned run on five hits and a walk in three innings of work. She finished with two strikeouts.
The Lady Tigers will play host to LaFayette on Monday.