The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix played even with third-ranked Ringgold in the middle five innings on Wednesday.
It was just the first and last Innings that gave them trouble.
The Lady Tigers busted the game wide open with seven runs in the top of the first inning and left no doubt as to the outcome as they piled up seven more runs in the top of the seventh to finish off the Lady Phoenix, 16-2, in a Region 6-AAA game in Calhoun.
Senior Shelby Cole had a day to remember for Ringgold. The centerfielder launched a three-run homer in the top of the first inning and later delivered a three-run double to left in the seventh. She finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate with six RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Ava Raby was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Jade Gainer had four singles in five trips to the plate. She also scored twice, while Amber Gainer, Baileigh Pitts, Riley Nayadley, Caroline Hemphill and Autumn Green all had one RBI each.
Kaylee Phillips was the benefactor of all the run support. The senior allowed nine hits over seven innings, but just one earned run. She walked one batter and finished with one strikeout.
Ringgold (9-2, 4-0) will travel to Chatsworth on Thursday to square off with North Murray in another big region contest. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.