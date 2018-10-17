Ringgold's quest for Columbus came to an abrupt end on Wednesday as the Lady Tigers were swept in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs by No. 3-ranked Jefferson, 3-2 and 11-0.
The Lady Dragons got a solo homerun by Sam Vinson in the bottom of the third and tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth - one coming on an RBI by Vinson - as they took a 3-0 lead into the top of the seventh inning.
But Baileigh Pitts led off the inning with a solo homerun for Ringgold and a single by Jade Gainer two batters later would bring the potential tying run to the plate. Gainer would steal second base and come around to score on a Brooklyn Keith RBI-single, slicing Jefferson's lead to one.
Unfortunately for the Blue-and-White, that would be their final hit and their final run of the game as Jefferson was able to record the final out to seal the victory.
Kaylee Phillips went five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout. Taylor Thomas worked a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth and Ava Raby had the only other hit for Ringgold.
The Lady Dragons made sure there would be no drama in the nightcap as they scored five times in the top of the first inning. They added three more runs in the second inning, two in the third and one in the fourth to end the game on the run rule after five.
Keith, the lone senior for Ringgold, ended the game 2-for-2, accounting for half of her team's hits. Pitts had a double in the loss, while Gainer added a single.
Phillips lasted just two innings in the circle before giving way to Thomas. Thomas would throw three innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits.
The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 17-19 overall record.