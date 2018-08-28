The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and had two runners in scoring position with two outs, but could not get the final hit they needed as they fell to No. 5-ranked Sonoraville, 5-3, Tuesday evening at Hazel Brown Field.
The visiting Lady Phoenix put up 17 hits on the day, but error-free defense and the pitching of Kaylee Phillips kept Sonoraville in check.
Sonoraville would score a run in the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead before adding three runs in the top of the sixth. Baileigh Pitts would deliver a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lady Tigers would get no closer.
The other four of Ringgold's five hits on the night came courtesy of Amber Gainer, who tripled and drove in the Lady Tigers' first run of the night. Philips had one strikeout in six innings and all five runs that Sonoraville scored were earned. Taylor Layne came into work the seventh in the circle.
Ringgold (4-7, 4-5) saw its four-game winning streak snapped with the loss. They will look to start a new streak on Thursday when they travel to Varnell to face Coahulla Creek. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.