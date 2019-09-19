The Ringgold Lady Tigers, the new No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, completed an unbeaten run through the Region 6-AAA regular season with a 5-2 victory over No. 10-ranked Haralson County in Tallapoosa on Thursday.
Ringgold took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning before adding three insurance runs in the sixth. The Lady Rebels would get two runs back in the bottom of the sixth, but got no closer.
Jade Gainer was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Lady Tigers. Riley Nayadley and Shelby Cole had two hits each, while Cole and Ava Raby each had one RBI.
Kaylee Phillips picked up the win in the circle. She gave up 11 hits in seven innings, but just two earned runs as she finished with two strikeouts.
Ringgold (19-2, 9-0) will take part in the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex this weekend.