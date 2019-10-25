The Ringgold Lady Tigers rebounded nicely from Thursday night's upset loss by hammering Lumpkin County, 10-1, in an elimination game in the Class 3A state tournament in Columbus on Friday.
Ringgold jumped on the Lady Indians from Dahlonega for five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Riley Nayadley and Taylor Layne both had RBI-singles in the frame, while back-to-back errors allowed Baileigh Pitts to score a solo run in the second inning.
Two runs came home in the bottom of the third. Layne delivered a two-out single before Amber Gainer launched a two-run homer over the fence in center. Another pair of runs would score in the fourth. Shelby Cole led off the inning with a solo homerun and Addi Broome later added a run-scoring single.
Lumpkin County would get a two-out, RBI-single in the top of the fifth to break up the shutout bid, but the game would end moments later on the run rule.
Gainer and Layne both finished 2-for-3, while Ava Raby and Caroline Hemphill were both credited with RBIs in the first inning. Kaylee Phillips threw all five innings. She gave up just the one earned run on four hits and one walk.
Ringgold (26-4) will play again at 6 p.m. tonight in another elimination game against East Hall. The Lady Vikings fell to Lovett, 2-1, in a winners' bracket semifinal game on Friday. The other winners' bracket semifinal saw Franklin County pick up a 9-3 victory over Southeast Bulloch, who defeated Ringgold Thursday night.