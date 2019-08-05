The Ringgold Lady Tigers are going to need to manufacture some runs throughout the 2019 season, but on Monday night, in their season opener, nickel-and-dime softball wasn’t exactly on the menu.
There were a couple of a sacrifice bunts here and a slap hit or two there, but for the most part, Ringgold’s players were told to go ahead and swing away…and swing away they did.
Five players finished with multiple hits, including a 4-for-5 day from junior shortstop Riley Nayadley, as the Blue-and-White scored the final six runs of the evening to pull away and claim a 9-4 win at LaFayette.
Baileigh Pitts, Jade Gainer, Ava Raby and Alex Huerta all collected two base knocks apiece as the Lady Tigers erupted for 14 hits in the victory. Raby, Shelby Cole and Caroline Hemphill all picked up two RBIs each, while Gainer drove in one.
“(I’m) very happy how we came out with the bats,” said Ringgold head coach Daniel Hackett. “I like to see what we have early without having to bunt too much. (The bunt) is a great weapon and we’re going to use it, but we’ve got girls who can hit, so I right now, I really what to see what we can do smashing the ball.”
Early on, it was the Lady Ramblers who were going all Hulk at the plate. Madison Pettigrew drew a two-out walk. Madi Ashley followed with a double and Sam Adkins belted a three-run shot over the wall in leftfield to stake the home team to a 3-0 lead.
Ringgold (1-0) got two back in the top of the second, one on a fielder’s choice by Hemphill and the other as Huerta raced home on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Marquila Howell’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the frame pushed LaFayette’s advantage back to two, but Pitts would single in the top of the third, move to third on a Nayadley double before scoring on Gainer’s RBI-groundout to pull the Lady Tigers back to within a run at 4-3.
Pettigrew, the Lady Ramblers’ starter, pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam in the top of the fourth, but she would not be as fortunate an inning later. Cole ripped a laser off the top of the wall in center to plate the tying and go-ahead runs and she would later score from third on a sacrifice bunt by Hemphill.
Three more tallies in the top of the sixth would provide the necessary insurance. Pitts singled and scored on another Nayadley double. Gainer earned a hustle double on a blooper to shallow left before Raby rifled a single to left to bring in the final two runs of the game.
Ringgold’s defense would help out their pitchers two different times with sparkling plays. Cole made a diving catch of a soft liner to short centerfield with the bases loaded to end the third inning and Nayadley would range to her right to knock down a grounder before flipping to Gainer at third to cut down the lead runner in the bottom of the sixth, helping to keep the Lady Ramblers off the board.
“The transition from summer ball to school ball just took us a minute, but I think we have very good hitters,” Hackett added. “We see a (pitcher) once through the lineup and we can usually get to her the second time. I’d say that’s a strong approach for us.”
Kaylee Phillips, who came into pitch in the bottom of the third, got the victory in relief for Ringgold. She threw 4.1 shutout innings of three-hit ball, walking one and striking out two. Taylor Thomas started the game and gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks in 2.1 innings, but got no decision.
Carlee Corbin had the only multi-hit game for LaFayette (0-2), while Railee Lynn picked up a double. Pettigrew was tagged with the loss. She surrendered five earned runs on nine hits with a walk and three strikeouts in five innings of work. Nicky Yancy pitched the final two frames for the Lady Ramblers, allowing three earned on five hits and a walk with one strikeout.
LaFayette will look to get in the win column on Tuesday as they travel to LFO for a 6 p.m. first pitch. Meanwhile, Ringgold will make the short drive to Boynton to face Heritage on Thursday at 5:55.