Dahlonega is nice in the fall, but the Ringgold Lady Tigers have other parts of the state that they want to see in October.
Like Columbus.
The Blue-and-White are just two wins away from making that trip after they hammered host Lumpkin County, 12-3, in Game 3 of their opening-round Class 3A state playoff series on Saturday.
Ringgold stormed out of the gate with four runs in the top of the first inning, only to see the Lady Indians answer with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame.
But the home team would not get any closer as the Lady Tigers scored twice in each of the next two innings and tacked on four more runs in the top of the fourth before the game ended on the run rule after five.
Riley Nayadley was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases, while Brooklyn Keith - the team's lone senior - continued her torrid postseason with two more hits, including a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Six other Lady Tigers had one hit apiece.
Baileigh Pitts, Caroline Hemphill and Ava Raby all picked up a pair of RBIs, while Amber Gainer and Taylor Layne had one RBI each. Kaylee Phillips picked up the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Standing between Ringgold (17-17) and a trip to Columbus is Region 8 champion and state No. 3-ranked Jefferson. The Lady Dragons will host the second-round series, which is scheduled to begin with a doubleheader this upcoming Wednesday.