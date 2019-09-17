The Ringgold Lady Tigers celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday and continued their stellar play with an 8-0 victory over Murray County. It was the 12th consecutive victory for Ringgold.
Shelby Cole had an RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning and later ripped a two-run homer in the fourth inning as she finished the night 3-for-3. Jade Gainer went 2-for-2, while Baileigh Pitts, Riley Nayadley, Caroline Hemphill and Kaylee Phillips all had one RBI each.
Phillips got the win. She pitched three innings of four-hit ball with five strikeouts. Taylor Thomas threw the last two innings for the Lady Tigers. She walked two and did not give up a hit while striking out one batter.
Ringgold (18-2, 8-0) will travel to Tallapoosa on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game at Haralson County.