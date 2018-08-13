The Ringgold Lady Tigers outhit visiting Coahulla Creek, 8-4, on Monday evening.
Unfortunately for the Blue-and-White, only one of those hits came in a key situation.
Ringgold stranded nine runners on base and fell to 0-3 in Region 6-AAA play with a 3-1 loss to the Lady Colts.
Freshman Taylor Layne allowed five walks to go with the four hits. She struck out one and only two of the runs she allowed was earned.
Coahulla Creek (4-1, 2-0) used a double and a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to stake itself to the early lead, but a two-out double by Riley Nayadley was followed by an RBI-single to center field by Baileigh Pitts. However, that would be all the offense that Ringgold could muster for the remainder of the night.
The Lady Colts would add a run in the top of the third on a passed ball, but Layne was able to get a pair of groundball outs to get out of the jam without any further damage.
Coahulla Creek would get its final run in the top of the sixth as Lily Snider delivered a two-out RBI-single.
Ringgold left runners on base in the third and the fourth innings and stranded two runners in both the fifth and the sixth innings. Jade Gainer would get hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh, but Lady Colts pitcher Maddy Locke would get the final two outs to seal the victory.
Amber Gainer led Ringgold with three hits in her four at-bats.
The Lady Tigers (0-4 overall) will head to defending Class 3A state champion Calhoun on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch. They will return home on Thursday to play host to county and region rival LFO at 6.