After several close losses to begin the season, the Ringgold Lady Tigers finally found a way to win a close one on Monday.
Riley Nayadley and Baileigh Pitts delivered one RBI each and the Lady Tigers held on for a 2-1 home victory over Haralson County in a Region 6-AAA contest.
Pitts singled in the bottom of the first inning and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Amber Gainer. The freshman would take third on a wild pitch before coming home on Nayadley's RBI-groundout.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Shelby Cole walked and was sacrificed to second by Gillian Little. Pitts then followed up by roping an RBI-double to bring in the insurance run.
Haralson County would plate a run in the top of the seventh on a one-out sacrifice fly by Claire Campbell that would bring in Avery Lankford. But Gainer would make a catch of an Emily Lightfoot flyball in right field and double off Kayleigh Bagwell at second for the game-ending double play.
Pitts had both hits for Ringgold to help send Kaylee Phillips to the victory in the circle. The junior threw seven innings, allowing one earned run on two walks and five hits. She finished with one strikeout.
Ringgold (2-6, 2-4) will travel to Chatsworth on Tuesday to face Murray County.