A little more than a week after a tough 5-4 non-region loss on the campus at Chattanooga State, the Ringgold Lady Tigers would face Coahulla Creek on Thursday, but this time at home and this time in a game that counted in the Region 6-AAA standings.
And the Lady Tigers came to play.
Kaylee Phillips allowed just four hits and struck out four batters as Ringgold took down the Lady Colts, 7-0. Phillips threw just 77 pitches in the victory with 59 finding the strike zone.
Amber Gainer had a double and a triple as part of a 3-for-3 night. She scored three times and drove in one run. Baileigh Pitts was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Riley Nayadley was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Shelby Cole was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases.
Ringgold (8-2, 3-0) will hit the road this coming Thursday for another crucial region contest, this time at North Murray. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.