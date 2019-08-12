The Ringgold Lady Tigers broke open a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held on for a 4-2 home win over Catoosa County rival Heritage on Monday. With the victory, Ringgold avenged a loss to the Generals this past Thursday and earned a split in the season series.
Riley Nayadley was the only player in the game with multiple hits as she went 2-for-3 and scored once for the Lady Tigers. Baileigh Pitts had a double for Ringgold, while Jade Gainer, Shelby Cole, Ava Raby and Caroline Hemphill all came through with one RBI apiece.
Kaylee Phillips picked up the victory. She pitched all seven innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits and a walk. She finished with a pair of strikeouts.
Bailey Davis doubled for Heritage, while one of the Generals’ runs came on a solo homer by Carmen Gayler. Riley Kokinda was 1-for-3 and accounted for the other RBI for Heritage.
Rachel Gibson struck out seven in six innings, but was saddled with the loss as she gave up four earned runs on seven hits and a walk.
Heritage (1-1) will open Region 6-AAAA play tomorrow at Pickens, while Ringgold (2-1) will play its first Region 6-AAA game of the season Thursday at LFO.