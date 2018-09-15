The Ringgold Lady Tigers finished up play in the SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga's Warner Park on Saturday by going 1-1 in a pair of one-run games.
Ringgold 4, Christian Heritage 3
The Lady Tigers erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth inning and tacked on one in the seventh. The Lady Lions would score two in the bottom half of the seventh before Ringgold was finally able to slam the door.
Riley Nayadley had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Taylor Layne and Amber Gainer had two hits and one RBI each, while Ava Raby also had a double. Taylor Thomas picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings of work before giving away to Layne, who collected the save.
Carrollton 1, Ringgold 0
Kaylee Phillips put on an outstanding performance in the circle, but came up short in the pitchers' duel. She scattered seven hits in seven innings and did not allow a single earned run. She finished with one walk and one strikeout.
Layne was 2-for-3 while Baileigh Pitts doubled for the Lady Tigers.
Ringgold (8-12) will host Murray County on Monday in a Region 6-AAA contest. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.