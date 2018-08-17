It took a little longer than expected, but the Ringgold Lady Tigers finally put a checkmark in the win column Thursday night, using a six-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning to race past visiting LFO, 8-3, in a Region 6-AAA contest.
Ringgold (1-5, 1-4) took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Jade Gainer tripled before coming home on a fielder's choice off the bat of Alex Huerta.
LFO (1-2, 1-2) would counter with a three-run frame a half-inning later to take the lead. A walk and a double by Keelie Mauk set the table for a two-run double by Taylor Phillips, who would later come in on an RBI-single by Haley Stahl.
But the Lady Tigers would take control in the bottom of the fifth. The first run would score on an LFO error and Baileigh Pitts would add a two-run single before Riley Nayadley blasted a three-run dinger to cap the big inning.
Amber Gainer would add the final run in the sixth on a two-out solo shot.
Jade Gainer would be the only Lady Tiger with multiple hits as she went 2-for-3. Kaylee Phillips happily accepted all the run support as she threw all seven innings in the circle, allowing nine hits, but just the three earned runs. She struck out two and ended up with a pair of walks.
Stahl took the loss for the Lady Warriors, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. She also had two hits at the plate, while Maddy Adkins finished 3-for-4.
LFO will take part in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park this weekend, while Ringgold will be back at Hazel Brown Field on Monday with a region game against Haralson County.