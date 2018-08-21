Freshman pitcher Taylor Layne surrendered just two hits and two walks in six innings and helped herself with two hits and three RBIs as the Ringgold Lady Tigers shut out Murray County on Tuesday night, 10-0, for their third consecutive win.
Layne finished the night with two strikeouts to hand Ringgold the Region 6-AAA win in Chatsworth.
Ringgold broke open a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the third inning. They pushed home a solo run in the fourth before adding two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Ringgold finished with 11 hits on the night. Baileigh Pitts had a hit and drove in two runs, while Amber Gainer also was credited with an RBI. Riley Nayadley's RBI came on a solo homerun.
Addy Broome doubled and scored twice, while Ava Raby had a double as one of her two hits.
The Lady Tigers (3-6, 3-4) will not take the field again until Monday when they travel to Adairsville.