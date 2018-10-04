Last season, the Ringgold Lady Tigers missed the Class 3A state softball tournament by just one game.
That won't be the case this time around.
Ringgold won a pair of elimination games in the Region 6-AAA tournament Wednesday night in Calhoun to advance into the elimination bracket final and, more importantly, secure a spot in the state playoffs.
The Lady Tigers erased a 3-2 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as they beat rival LFO, 5-3, in the first game on Wednesday before they scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie and hand Coahulla Creek an 8-6 loss in the nightcap.
Ringgold (15-15) will face Sonoraville on Thursday with the winner set to take on Calhoun in the championship. The winner of the Ringgold-Sonoraville game must beat the Lady Jackets twice to claim the region crown.
LFO was nursing the one-run lead in the opener, looking to send Ringgold packing for the season. But the Lady Tigers would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth before Shelby Cole launched a two-run homer to give her team the lead for good.
Amber Gainer was 3-for-4 for Ringgold. Autumn Green was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Brooklyn Keith had a hit and drove in a run. Kaylee Phillips got the victory. She gave up eight hits, but just one earned run, as she struck out two batters in seven innings of work.
Haley Stahl took the loss for LFO. She gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and one walk in six innings, while finishing with just one strikeout. Maddy Adkins and Taylor Phillips had two hits each for the Lady Warriors, while Shelby Houts had her team's only RBI.
LFO ended its season with a 12-14 record.
In its second game of the night, Ringgold took the early lead on a solo homerun off the bat of Baileigh Pitts in the top of the first inning. The Lady Colts answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, but the Lady Tigers would manufacture a four-spot in the top of the third inning. One run scored on a Riley Nayadley triple. Jade Gainer delivered an RBI-single and two runs would score on a costly Coahulla Creek error.
The Lady Colts would chip away at the lead before tying it up, 6-6, with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. They were threatening for more, but a timely double play by Ringgold would end the inning without further damage.
Then in the top of the sixth, Pitts came through with a clutch two-run homer to give her team the lead for good. Starting pitcher Taylor Layne did the rest as they ended the Lady Colts' region tournament run.
Green was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Jade and Amber Gainer had two hits each in the victory, while Layne gave up five earned runs on nine hits and three walks. She struck out two in seven innings, but shut out Coahulla Creek over the final two innings to get the win in the circle.
Coahulla Creek will be the No. 4 seed in the state playoffs. Calhoun advanced to the finals with a 3-1 victory over Sonoraville on Wednesday.