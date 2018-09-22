The Ringgold Lady Tigers went 0-2 on the first day of the LFO Invitational at nearby Jack Mattox Park on Friday.
In their opener, the Lady Tigers were shut down by Northwest Whitfield, 5-0. Six different players had one hit each for Ringgold. Autumn Green had a triple for the Blue-and-White. Taylor Thomas took the loss in the circle. She gave up just one earned run on six hits and three walks in six innings of work.
In the nightcap, Ringgold gave up five runs in the top of the first inning and fell to Class 2A powerhouse Rockmart, 12-5.
Baileigh Pitts had a triple and drove in three runs in the loss. Amber Gainer was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Kaylee Phillips had two hits and Green also picked up an RBI for Ringgold (10-14).
Phillips was saddled with the loss after giving up two earned runs on 10 hits with one strikeout. Taylor Layne allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in two relief innings in the circle.