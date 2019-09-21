The Ringgold Lady Tigers got three hits and two RBIs from Taylor Layne and three RBIs from Caroline Hemphill in a 12-6 victory over Ridgeland Friday night at the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex.
Baileigh Pitts, Riley Nayadley, Jade Gainer and Addi Broome had two hits apiece in the victory. Rachel Akers had a triple and drove in two runs, while Nayadley, Gainer, Ava Raby and Alex Huerta added one RBI each. Taylor Thomas got the win in the circle. She gave up six earned runs on 11 hits in five innings of work.
For Ridgeland, Marianne Beliveau, Makayla Cope and Anna Jenkins had two hits each. Hailey Carroll had a team-high three RBIs. Cope knocked in two runs and Vanessa Hart picked up one RBI.
Carroll pitched 4.2 innings, allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Bryanna Goldsmith pitched one-third of an inning in relief. She allowed three earned runs on three hits.