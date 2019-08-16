Longtime Catoosa County rivals LFO and Ringgold met at Chip Liner Field on Thursday, but it was the visiting Ringgold Lady Tigers who would come away victorious by a 4-2 count in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.
Jade Gainer had two hits and two RBIs for Ringgold, while Riley Nayadley had a triple as one of her two hits. Alex Huerta and Kaylee Phillips both had RBIs in the victory, while Phillips got the win. She pitched seven innings and gave up 13 hits, but allowed just the two earned runs. She finished with one strikeout.
Haley Stahl had four hits in four at-bats for the Lady Warriors, including a double, and one RBI. She pitched all seven innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks, but did not strike out a batter.
Morgan Ritchey was 3-for-4. Taylor Bono was 2-for-4 with a double and Julie Shore was credited with LFO's other RBI.
Ringgold (3-1, 1-0) will take part in the Dalton Lady Cat Classic this weekend at Heritage Point Park, while LFO (0-3, 0-1) will step out of region play for a home game against Heritage on Monday. First pitch will be at 6 p.m.