The Ringgold Lady Tigers entered the Class 3A state softball playoffs with a No. 1 state ranking, a 16-game winning streak and the target on their backs as the likely team to beat.
Wednesday afternoon, they played that role to a "T".
The Blue-and-White got a monster game from Shelby Cole in the opener and used an all-around team effort in the nightcap to sweep visiting Morgan County and advance to the Round of 16. Ringgold (23-3) recorded 27 hits in the sweep, 13 in Game 1 and 14 in Game 2.
Head coach Daniel Hackett credited his team's patience at the plate for its increased success this season.
"I really think it's our focus at the plate, along with pitch selection and our hitters just growing up," he said. 'We've taken a huge leap from last year to this year. When you've got seven to nine players in the lineup, and even some players on the bench, that can come up at any time with a chance to do some damage, it's wonderful and just makes my job easy."
Ringgold 12, Morgan County 0
Cole came through with an RBI-single as part of a five-run first inning and she would make her presence felt even more as the game went on.
She launched a three-run homer in the second inning to increase Ringgold's lead to 9-0 and she would come up to bat again in the bottom of the fourth after Baileigh Pitts and Riley Nayadley reached base with singles. The centerfielder then blasted her second three-run shot of the game the win the game in walk-off fashion.
"Today was a good day," said Cole after going 3-for-3 with seven RBIs and three runs scored in Game 1, less than a week after bowling a near-perfect game of 299 in a Chattanooga-area league. "We just have to trust each other, know that we have a great defense behind us and just get it done with our bats."
"All season and really all four years, Shelby's been able to do stuff like that," Hackett said. "It's really nice to see it at this time of the season though. I don't think we had any problems getting up for this one today, but man, that really helped us stay up today."
Nayadley also wenr 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Amber Gainer joined Pitts with two hits each. Nayadley and Addi Broome each had two RBIs, followed by Caroline Hemphill with one.
Kaylee Phillips pitched three innings of one-hit ball to get the victory, while Taylor Thomas allowed just two hits in her one inning of relief.
Ringgold 7, Morgan County 0
In the nightcap, Ava Raby went 3-for-4 for the Lady Tigers to help polish off the sweep. Nayadley had two RBIs, while Cole picked up two more hits in Ringgold's 18th straight victory.
Broome was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Jade Gainer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, including a solo homerun, while Pitts, Hemphill and Amber Gainer also drove in one run each.
Phillips picked up her second win of the afternoon as she allowed just three hits while striking out three batters in five innings of work. Thomas closed it out with two hitless, scoreless innings.
Ringgold will be at home at Hazel Brown Field next week, looking to improve upon an 11-0 record at home this season. They will host Tattnall County (13-20) with a berth in Columbus on the line for the winner. The Lady Warriors, the No. 3 seed from Region 2 went on the road and defeated Jackson in two games on Wednesday, 7-2 and 3-2.
"(Assistant Coach) Aimie (Davidson) and I have both been to Columbus before, but it's been a while," Hackett added. "But none of the girls on this team have been, so we've been trying to preach to them that we have a whole lot of unfinished business left to take care of before then. But they are really buying into it and they don't want to stop. They're showing it every time they come out here."