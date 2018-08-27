The Ringgold Lady Tigers begin the Region 6-AAA slate with a four-game losing streak.
They now enjoy a four-game winning streak in region play.
The winning ways continued Monday night in Adairsville as Ringgold got revenge for a 7-6 loss earlier this season with a 10-2 victory over the region's other Lady Tigers.
Adairsville led 1-0 going into the top of the fourth inning when Ringgold got its offense cranked up. Taylor Layne led off the inning with a single and moved to second on an error before scoring on a Riley Nayadley RBI-double. Nayadley scored moments later on a triple by Jade Gainer.
Gainer would cross the plate as Caroline Hemphill reached base on a fielder's choice and Hemphill took second on an error and third on a single off the bat of Alex Huerta.
After a pitching change, Shelby Cole greeted new Adairsville hurler Natalie Burrow with a three-run homerun to center field to put the visitors in front 6-1.
The Blue-and-White would keep it going in the top of the fifth. Gainer drew a one-out walk, Hemphill would single and Huerta would reach base on an error to load them up for Cole. Cole and Ava Raby would draw back-to-back walks with the bases loaded and, following another pitching change, Baileigh Pitts would deliver an RBI-single before Layne earned another bases-loaded walk two batters later.
Pitts had two hits for Ringgold while six other Lady Tigers had one hit each. Cole led the way with four RBIs.
Layne pitched all five innings of the run-rule victory. She allowed two earned runs on five hits with five walks and one strikeout.
Ringgold (4-6, 4-4) will be at home on Tuesday to face state-ranked Sonoraville. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.