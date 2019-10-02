A total of 32 teams will take the field for the Class 3A state softball playoffs when the tournament gets underway next Wednesday.
And all those 32 teams, no team will come in hotter than the Ringgold Lady Tigers.
The Blue-and-White extended its winning streak to 16 games on Tuesday night with arguably its two biggest victories of the season as they swept Calhoun to win the Region 6-AAA championship.
It is the first region softball title for Ringgold since 2013.
As region champs, Ringgold (21-3) will play at home in the first round of the state playoffs and they would host a second-round series at Hazel Brown Field if they advance.
Ringgold 4, Calhoun 2
Game 1 saw six runs score, all via the long ball, and none more dramatic than the final two which came on Amber Gainer’s walk-off, two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth.
Hannah Mashburn belted a two-run shot for the Lady Jackets in the top of the second inning, only to see Ringgold counter with a pair of solo homers. Ava Raby led off the bottom of the second with one before Riley Nayadley blasted hers an inning later.
Calhoun had chances to score in the fifth and sixth innings, only to see the Lady Tigers come through on defense. Ringgold used a double play to escape a fifth-inning jam and pitcher Kaylee Phillips recorded a big strikeout to leave a runner at third base in the sixth.
The Lady Jackets returned the favor by throwing out Gainer at the plate for the final out in the bottom of the seventh. Ringgold would be unable to score after getting a leadoff double from Shelby Cole in the bottom of the eighth. However, Calhoun would strand two runners on base in the ninth.
Then in the bottom of the inning, Addi Broome delivered a single and took second on a Calhoun error before moving to third on a Taylor Layne sacrifice bunt. That brought Gainer to the plate and the junior mashed a 0-1 offering over the leftfield fence to win the game in dramatic fashion.
Broome and Nayadley had three hits each, while Amber and Jade Gainer each had two hits. Caroline Hemphill also picked up a single for the Lady Tigers, while Phillips picked up the victory in the circle. She gave up 10 hits in nine innings, walking five, but allowing just two earned runs and finishing with four strikeouts.
Ringgold 3, Calhoun 1
The Lady Tigers, playing as the visiting team in Game 2, got a one-out single from Baileigh Pitts in the top of the first inning. Pitts moved to second on a flyball to right off the bat of Nayadley and took third on a single before Jade Gainer delivered a two-out, RBI-single.
Ringgold would hold Calhoun scoreless for the first four innings, but the Lady Jackets would come through in the fifth. Espee Reyes would smack a one-out triple before scoring on an RBI-single by Mashburn, but the 1-1 tie would be short-lived.
In the top of the sixth, Amber Gainer got on base with a one-out single. Pitts would follow with a single of her own and wound up at second base after Gainer hustled all the way to third on the hit. Nayadley came through with an RBI-single to score Gainer, while Cole’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Pitts with the third and final run of the night for Ringgold.
Phillips did the rest, setting down Calhoun in order in the top of the seventh to put a big blue bow on the region title. The senior allowed just five hits and one walk in seven innings. She struck out one batter and the runs she allowed was earned.
Pitts was 3-for-3 and scored twice, while Cole and the Gainer sisters each had two hits apiece. Broome and Hemphill also had singles in the victory.