The Ringgold Lady Tigers had twice as many hits as the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix on Tuesday night (8-4), but they trailed in the one category that ultimately mattered as the Lady Phoenix scored a 3-0 victory in a winner's bracket semifinal game in the Region 6-AAA tournament in Calhoun.
Baileigh Pitts had three hits for the Lady Tigers. Autumn Green was 2-for-3, while Riley Nayadley, Caroline Hemphill and Shelby Cole all had one hit apiece. Kaylee Phillips threw six solid innings in the circle. She gave up two walks and four hits. None of the three runs she allowed were earned.
Ringgold (13-15) fell to the elimination bracket with the loss. Their next opponent was unknown as of press time.