The Ridgeland Lady Panthers have struggled at times during the 2019 season. However, they are just one series win away from officially becoming Cinderella in the Class 4A state tournament.
Sixth-seeded Ridgeland doubled-up seventh-seeded Southeast Whitfield, 12-6, in a play-in game for the Region 6-AAA playoffs on Saturday.
With the victory, the Lady Panthers (6-20) head to Tunnel Hill on Monday to face third-seeded and state-ranked Northwest Whitfield with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The best-of-three series will begin with a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. A third game, if needed, would be played at 5:30 on Tuesday.
Saturday's game saw the visiting Lady Raiders forge a 2-1 lead after the top of the second inning. But the Lady Panthers would score three times in the bottom of the frame. Bryanna Goldsmith had the big hit with a clutch two-out, two-run double to give her team the lead for good.
Ridgeland would add some insurance as they scored four times with two out in the bottom of the third. Vanessa Hart had the big blow with a two-run single. The senior also came through with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth after Makayla Cope led off the frame with her third homer of the season, a solo shot.
Hart finished with two hits and four RBIs on the day. Goldsmith had three hits and three RBIs, while Cordasia Watkins had three hits and two RBIs. Cope and Brittany Holder had two hits apiece, while Cope and Kylie Collins each had one RBI.
Hailey Carroll got the victory in the circle. The senior pitched all seven innings, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
The winner of the series between the Lady Panthers and the Lady Bruins will face the winner of the other series between Gilmer and Pickens in a one-game playoff on Thursday. The highest remaining seed will host Thursday's game. The winner will be the No. 3 seed for the state tournament, while the loser will be the No. 4 seed at state.
Top-seeded Heritage will host second-seeded LaFayette in a best-of-three series for the region championship. That series begins with a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday at Heritage, followed by Game 3, if necessary, on Wednesday.