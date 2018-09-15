The Ridgeland Lady Panthers finished up play at North Cobb High School on Saturday with a pair of games against the host team.
Ridgeland 10, North Cobb 0
In the opener, the Lady Panthers scored five runs in the top of the second inning, added a solo run in the fifth and tacked on four more in the sixth to coast to the victory.
Ridgeland had 13 hits in the game, as Laine Hicks, Katie Davis and Dasia Watkins had two hits and one RBI apiece. Vanessa Hart and Danielle Cross each drove in two runs in the victory.
Bryanna Goldsmith got the win in the circle. She threw three innings, giving up three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Maddie Williams struck out one batter in her three innings of relief work.
Ridgeland 8, North Cobb 4
The Lady Panthers' junior varsity players saw most of the action in the second game and erased a 4-2 deficit by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Williams had a triple as one of her two hits as she also scored two runs. Cross, Anna Jenkins, Brittany Holder and Makayla Cope each finished with two hits, while Jenkins, Holder, Cross, Elly Barnes and Karlie Thomas all drove in one run.
Thomas got the win in the circle. She threw three innings, allowing two earned runs on a hit and five walks. Williams threw an inning of relief, giving up an earned run on a hit with one walk.
Ridgeland (13-10) will travel to LaFayette on Tuesday for a 5:55 p.m. contest against their region and Walker County rivals.