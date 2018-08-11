The Ridgeland Lady Panthers won pitchers' duel at home against Dade County on Monday, but needed plenty of offense to claim the rematch Saturday in Trenton.
Ridgeland led 9-2 after five innings, but had to hold on for an 11-9 victory that moved them to 2-0 on the young season.
The Black-and-White plated five runs in the top of the first inning and surrendered two in the bottom half of the frame. They would take the 5-2 advantage into the top of the fifth when they tacked on four more runs. A two-out, two-run double by freshman Jenna Morgan would provide the highlight of the inning.
However, the Lady Wolverines would come charging back in the bottom of the sixth. The hosts would put up six runs in the inning to cut Ridgeland's lead to 9-8. But Morgan and Dasia Watkins would deliver back-to-back sacrifice flies in the top of the seventh to provide some welcome insurance.
After giving way to freshman pitcher Bryanna Goldsmith in the sixth inning, junior Hailey Carroll returned to the circle with one out in the seventh. A walk would load the bases, but Carroll responded with a clutch strikeout before a final flyball out ended the game.
Carroll threw 5.2 innings total, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and two walks. She finished with four strikeouts to move to 2-0 on the year. Goldsmith gave up four runs on three hits and two walks, though only one of the runs were earned. She struck out one Dade batter.
Katie Davis was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Morgan finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base and three RBIs, while Laine Hicks, Danielle Cross and Vanessa Hart all had two hits and one RBI in the win.
Ridgeland (2-0) will open Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday with a 5:55 p.m. game at Northwest Whitfield.