A squeeze bunt in the bottom of the 10th inning proved to be the winning move for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers on Thursday as they outlasted Region 6-AAAA leader Heritage, 4-3, in a thriller in Rossville.
Heritage (11-2, 7-1) took the lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI-single by Katie Proctor. However, Ridgeland (10-9, 4-5) would tie things up as Ciera Foster delivered a two-out RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth.
Rachel Gibson gave her team the lead once again and she delivered an RBI-single in the top of the seventh, but a double play by the Lady Panthers would allow them to escape the inning without further damage.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Foster got down a two-out bunt-single to score her sister Kiera Foster from third and send the game to extra innings tied 2-2.
The two teams would exchange runs again in the eighth inning. Bailey Christol drove in Zoe Wright with a hit in the top half of the inning before Grayson James delivered a clutch RBI-double to score Katie Davis in the bottom of the eighth and knot the score once again.
After a scoreless ninth inning, Ridgeland was able to keep Heritage off the scoreboard as the game moved to the international tiebreaker in the top of the 10th. Then in the bottom of the 10th, Maggie Dickson started the inning at second for Ridgeland before taking third on a sacrifice bunt by Laine Hicks.
That sent Davis to the plate and the senior laid down a perfect bunt, which allowed the speedy Dickson to motor home with the game-winner.
Ciera Foster was the lone Lady Panther with multiple hits on the evening. Proctor had three hits for Heritage, followed by Christol with two. Reagan Armour also doubled for the Generals in the loss.
Freshman Bryanna Goldsmith pitched one of her best games of the season for Ridgeland. She went all 10 innings, scattering seven hits, while none of the runs that she allowed were earned. She struck out five and did not walk a single batter.
Gibson collected 14 more strikeouts in 9.2 innings in the circle, but suffered a tough loss. She gave up just two earned runs on six hits and two walks.
Ridgeland will play in a tournament at North Cobb this weekend, while Heritage will make the short drive to Chattanooga's Warner Park to participate in the SCORE International Invitational, hosted by Gordon Lee.