Ridgeland's Lady Panthers finished up play in the Allatoona Tournament on Saturday by splitting a pair of games.
Northside-Warner Robins 6, Ridgeland 2
Dasia Watkins had a pair of doubles and Jenna Morgan had one double in the loss for the Lady Panthers. Watkins and Katie Davis both collected one RBI each.
Maddie Williams took the loss in the circle for Ridgeland. She threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Ridgeland 5, Cherokee 4
Watkins homered and drove in two runs, while Morgan, Davis, Laine Hicks and Kiera Foster all had two-bases hits in the win. Davis, Foster and Grayson James had one RBI each.
Bryanna Goldsmith went the distance to get the victory. She allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and one walk with one strikeout in seven innings pitched.
Ridgeland (7-7) will get back into Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday with a game at Southeast Whitfield.