A Dasia Watkins single was all the offense Ridgeland could muster on Tuesday as they saw their modest, two-game, season-opening winning streak come to an end with a 9-0 loss at Northwest Whitfield.
It was the Region 6-AAAA opener for both teams.
The Lady Bruins broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth before busting it open and ultimately ending the game with a six-run sixth.
Hailey Carroll started and pitched 4.2 innings for Ridgeland (2-1, 0-1), giving up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout in the loss. Maddie Williams allowed two hits and two walks in her one inning of relief. Five Northwest runs would be credited to her, but none were earned.
Ridgeland will host Gilmer in another region game on Thursday before the Lady Panthers travel to Dalton this weekend for the Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park.