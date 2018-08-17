The Ridgeland Lady Panthers rapped out 16 hits - 15 of which were singles - and cruised past visiting Gilmer, 13-2, in a Region 6-AAAA game Thursday night at Ridgeland.
Gilmer led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third when the Lady Panthers found some two-out magic. They would score eight times with two outs and added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth before finishing it off a half-inning later.
Dasia Watkins got the third-inning hit parade started with a two-run single and Grayson James and Danielle Cross followed up with back-to-back run-scoring singles. Three more runs would come in as the Lady Bobcats committed errors on back-to-back plays and an RBI-single by Marianne Beliveau would finally cap the frame.
Beliveau and Ciera Foster each had three hits, with Beliveau scoring twice and Foster collecting a fourth-inning RBI. Watkins had two hits, as did Laine Hicks, who had the Lady Panthers' lone double. Jenna Morgan had a hit, scored twice and drove in two, while Katie Davis delivered an RBI-single in the bottom of the first.
Maddie Williams got the start in the circle and went four innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Bryanna Goldsmith struck out one batter in her one inning of relief.
Ridgeland (3-1, 1-1) will take on Calhoun and Murray County in Friday's opening day of the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park.