The Ridgeland Lady Panthers had a Senior Night party scheduled post-game on Thursday, so they made quick work of the visiting Southeast Whitfield Lady Raiders so they could get to the celebration.
Ridgeland pounded out 14 hits, including three each from sisters Ciera and Kiera Foster, in a 13-1, four-inning victory. Grayson James had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Dasia Watkins had two hits and drove in two.
Laine Hicks scored three times and drove in one run on the night, while Brittany Holder, Anna Jenkins and Katie Davis also had one RBI each.
Maddie Williams scattered three hits and struck out eight without walking a batter to get the victory in the circle. The run she allowed was unearned.
Ridgeland (14-11, 5-6) will play at Pickens on Tuesday in the Region 6-AAAA regular season finale. A victory will secure the No. 4 seed for the region playoffs.