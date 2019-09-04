Batting in the bottom of the fourth inning and tied 1-1 with Southeast Whitfield, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers surged in front with three runs in the inning before adding five more in the bottom of the fifth to run-rule the Lady Raiders, 9-1, in a Region 6-AAAA game in Rossville.
Kylie Collins was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs. Three of the runs she drove in came on a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning that punctuated the victory.
Vanessa Hart was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Brittany Holder had a hit and drove in two. Bryanna Goldsmith had a double as one of her two hits and she also picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore threw five innings, allowed one earned run on three hits, struck out two batters and did not allow a walk.
Ridgeland (3-16, 1-5) will head to Tunnel Hill on Thursday for 5:55 p.m. game against Northwest Whitfield.