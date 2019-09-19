Tied 7-7 going into the top of the fifth inning, Makayla Cope belted a two-run homer to give the Ridgeland Lady Panthers the lead for good in a 12-8 win at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday.
Ridgeland scored five runs in the top of the second inning to take a 5-2 lead. They added two more in the top of the fourth, but gave up three in the bottom of the fourth as the Lady Raiders temporarily tied the score.
Vanessa Hart finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the victory. Marianne Beliveau had two hits and three RBIs. Cope finished with two hits and a pair of runs scored. Anna Jenkins had three hits and one RBI. Hailey Carroll knocked in two runs and Bryanna Goldsmith had two hits and one RBI.
Goldsmith got the win. She started in the circle and allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks in five innings of work. She finished with three strikeouts. Carroll finished the game with two innings of relief. She gave up two earned runs on five hits and struck out one.
Ridgeland (5-19, 3-8) will host Pickens on Senior Night this Tuesday in the final scheduled regular season game of the year.