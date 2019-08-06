After needing a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh to beat Dade County at home this past Saturday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers made sure no late-game heroics would be needed in the rematch.
The Black-and-White pounded out 16 hits and got another big day from sophomore Bryanna Goldsmith as they thumped the Lady Wolverines, 12-3, in a non-region game Tuesday night in Trenton.
Ridgeland scored four times in the top of the second and was nursing a 5-3 lead going into the top of the fifth when they put the game away with seven unanswered runs over the next two innings. Makayla Cope belted a two-run homer as part of a three-run fifth inning and Goldsmith drove in three runs on a bases-loaded triple to help contribute to a four-run sixth.
Goldsmith finished 3-for-5 with four more RBIs. In two games against Dade County this season, she is 5-for-9 with seven runs driven in. She also moved to 2-0 in the circle, allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Danielle Cross was 3-for-4 in the victory. Cordasia Watkins had a double as one of her two hits. She scored three times and finished with two RBIs, while Vanessa Hart also had two hits and two RBIs. Maggie Dickson collected two hits and scored twice. Marianne Beliveau was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Brittany Holder drew two walks and scored twice in the victory.
Ridgeland (2-0) will be back at home on Wednesday to face Coahulla Creek at 5:30 p.m.