One day after pounding out 16 hits and scoring 12 runs in a road game at Dade County, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers we're cooled off by the Coahulla Creek Lady Colts, 9-0, in a non-region game in Rossville.
Ridgeland managed just one walk and a Maggie Dickson single against Lady Colts’ junior picture Sophia Voyles. The visitors from Varnell, who defeated Southeast Whitfield by a 21-0 count on Monday, scored twice in the first inning, plated four runs in the second and added three final runs in the top of the fourth to run their record to 2-0.
Bryanna Goldsmith took the loss for Ridgeland. She gave up seven hits and walked five batters in 3.1 innings, finishing with just two strikeouts. Karlie Thomas pitched well in relief as she struck out one batter in 1.2 hitless innings of shutout ball.
Ridgeland (2-1) will look to get back on track Thursday when they travel to Chatsworth to face North Murray in the final non-region game before the Region 6-AAAA opener at home against Northwest on Tuesday.