SOFTBALL: Ridgeland hoping to make noise in 6-AAAA

A couple of years removed from a region championship season and an appearance in the Elite Eight in Columbus, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers are eyeing a return to Region 6-AAAA contender status in 2019.
“We have a lot of good girls,” head coach Richie Wood said. “This team has really bought into working and being totally one unit. They get here at 7 a.m. to do conditioning, they stay afterward and we end up practicing until about 11 every day. They’ve all bought in, they’re hustling and they all want to get better. We have a lot of quality players that will play together.”
While Ridgeland’s pitching staff will still be a bit on the youthful side, as far as offenses go, the Lady Panthers have the potential for as much firepower as anyone in the region.
It starts in the outfield with twin sisters Ciera and Kiera Foster, both returning All-Region players who have been mainstays in the lineup since their freshman seasons. Now seniors, Ciera is coming off a junior year that saw her bat .372 with a double, four triples, a homerun and 17 runs scored, while Kiera earned second team All-State honors last fall by hitting .462 with three doubles, two triples and 29 runs scored.
Both players are also working their way back from offseason injuries, but both should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Wood says other players will have to step up, offensively and defensively, to try and take up the slack.
“We’ll have a rotation system,” he said, “but whoever is playing the best and whoever is hitting will be out there.”
The rest senior class also has plenty of experience with four more players who have been in the program all four years.
Brittany Holder and Danielle Cross will likely see time in the outfield, while Cross will also play some games at third base. Vanessa Hart will be back at first base after seeing her share of varsity innings a year ago, while Hailey Carroll will be back to bolster the pitching staff. Carroll missed some of last year with an injury, but was an All-Region first team selection two seasons ago.
“They are the heart and soul of this team,” Wood said of his seniors. “They’ve gone through leadership (training) with me and they have actually put together a good leadership plan. The (other) girls are loving it. They’re working as servant warriors and leading by example.”
The team’s two juniors include outfielder Anna Jenkins and third baseman/catcher Marianne Beliveau, both of whom will be counted on even more this season.
A large sophomore contingent will feature outfielders Maggie Dickson (.337, 4 RBIs, 13 runs scored in 2018), and Taylor Blevins, along with Karlie Thomas, who will also see some innings in the circle. Elly Barnes and Carlin Scott will log some innings behind the plate.
Makayla Cope will see action as designated player and as a part-time first baseman, while second baseman Bryanna Goldsmith will add depth to the pitching staff after a solid freshman campaign that saw her win seven games and record 39 strikeouts in just over 70 innings of work with a 3.88 ERA. The final sophomore, Cordasia Watkins, will handle shortstop after a freshman season that saw her earn All-Region first team honors (.411, 10 doubles, 3 HRs, 27 RBIs).
The 2019 roster will be rounded out by four freshmen. Kylie Collins is a second baseman by nature, but will likely see time at a number of different positions. Lexie Elswick and Autumn Pasley are both outfielders who will see plenty of time as baserunners this season, while Haley Morris is slotted in as a first baseman.
With the 2019 campaign set to begin this Saturday, Aug. 3, at home against Dade County, Wood said there are several main keys to the season for his team.
“Our pitching staff needs to reduce its ERA because it was a little high last year and the other main thing is just to score runs,” he said. “We have to be good on the basepaths. We have to hit the ball and put it in play and then, of course, we have to play defense. Our pitchers aren’t going to strike everybody out, but they can throw some junk that will mess with people.”