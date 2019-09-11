The visiting Gilmer Lady Bobcats made things very interesting in the top of the seventh inning, but the Ridgeland Lady Panthers were able to stave off the late rally and earn their second region win of the season Tuesday night in Rossville, 10-8.
After spotting Gilmer a run in the top of the first inning, Ridgeland put up four runs in the home half of the frame. Danielle Cross had the big hit with a two-run single.
Gilmer would tie the game with three runs in the top of the second, but the Lady Panthers would answer with six runs in the bottom of the inning. Bryanna Goldsmith had a two-run single, followed by a two-run triple from Marianne Beliveau. Kylie Collins and Makayla Cope added RBIs later in the frame.
Gilmer would get one run back in the top of the fifth, but things would get tense in the seventh as they scored three times before Ridgeland went to the bullpen. Hailey Carroll immediately got a groundout, but hit the next batter to put runners on the corners with one out. However, the senior refocused to strike out the final two batters and pick up the save.
Beliveau and Goldsmith both went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Collins also had three hits, while Cope, Vanessa Hart and Maggie Dickson had two hits apiece.
Goldsmith picked up the win after pitching six innings. She allowed six earned runs on 12 hits and two walks and she finished with three strikeouts.
Ridgeland (4-17, 2-6) will travel to Heritage for another 6-AAAA game on Thursday with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.