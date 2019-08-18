It was a tough two days in Dalton for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers who went 0-4 during the 2019 Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park.
Calhoun 16, Ridgeland 0
In Friday's opener, the Lady Panthers managed just four hits, all singles, off the bats of Cordasia Watkins, Bryanna Goldsmith, Danielle Cross and Kylie Collins, while Hailey Carroll took the loss in the circle against the No. 4-ranked team in Class 3A.
North Murray 5, Ridgeland 3
In Friday's nightcap, the Lady Panthers led 3-0, but gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Lady Mountaineers took the lead for good. Ridgeland hurt itself with six errors in the game.
Maggie Dickson had two hits and drove in a run for Ridgeland. Goldsmith had a double and an RBI, while Vanessa Hart also drove in a run. Goldsmith took the loss. She allowed just one earned run in 5.1 innings in the circle.
Sonoraville 1, Ridgeland 0
Facing the No. 6-ranked team in Class 3A on Saturday morning, the Lady Panthers gave up a solo run in the bottom of the third and the Lady Phoenix made it hold up in the narrow victory.
Ridgeland surrendered just four hits in the game, but only managed three of its own. Cross had a double, while Dickson and Hart both had singles. Carroll pitched six strong innings, giving up just four hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Cedartown 10, Ridgeland 5
The Lady Panthers scored all five of their runs in the top of the fourth inning after entering the frame down 6-0. However, the Lady Bulldogs would put up four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Hart had two hits. Cross had another double, while Cross, Watkins, Hart and Anna Jenkins all drove in one run each. Goldsmith pitched 1.2 innings, allowing five earned runs. Carroll gave up three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work.
Ridgeland (2-7) will jump back into Region 6-AAAA play this Tuesday with a home game against defending state champion Heritage at 5:55 pm. The Lady Generals are currently the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.