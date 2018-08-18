The Ridgeland Lady Panthers dropped their opening game at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park on Friday, but rebounded for a win in the nightcap.
Calhoun, the defending state champion in Class 3A, scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the third before claiming the five-inning, 6-2 victory.
Ridgeland's six hits were all singles. Dasia Watkins had the team's only RBI.
Maddie Williams took the loss. She threw 2.1 innings allowing four runs on two hits with two walks, though only two of the Lady Jackets' runs were earned.
Bryanna Goldsmith gave up five hits and two runs over 2.2 innings in the circle. She struck out one batter and none of the runs she allowed was earned.
The Lady Panthers' fortunes turned around in Friday night's second game as they spotted Murray County an early 2-0 lead before storming back to claim an 11-2 victory.
Ridgeland countered the Lady Indians' two-run first inning by scoring three of their own in the bottom half of the frame. They would tack on a solo run in the third, two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to pick up the win.
Kiera Foster had three hits, including a double. She scored three times and drove in three runs. Watkins had two hits and knocked in three. Laine Hicks had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, while Ciera Foster was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Williams pitched 4.2 innings in relief of Goldsmith, who got the start. Williams did not allow a single hit and finished with two strikeouts.