The Ridgeland Lady Panthers opened play at a tournament at North Cobb on Friday night with a narrow 1-0 loss to Hiram. Megan Smith plated the only run of the game for the Lady Hornets with a solo home run in the top of the second inning.
Maddie Williams threw six innings for the Lady Panthers, allowing just the one earned run on five hits. She struck out four batters and walked two. Ridgeland had just three hits on the day. Vanessa Hart was 2-for-3 with a double and Laine Hicks added a single.
Ridgeland 9, Campbell 1
In the nightcap, the Lady Panthers erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of third before opening the game up with a five-spot in the bottom of the fourth. A solo run in the fifth would end the game on the run rule.
Ridgeland collected 14 hits in the game. Grayson James had three of the hits, including a double. She scored three times and drove in one run. Maggie Dickson was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Marianne Beliveau was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Hicks finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Dasia Watkins had a double and drove in one run.
Bryanna Goldsmith had another solid outing in the circle. She threw five innings to get the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Ridgeland (11-10) will take on Riverwood and North Cobb on Saturday.