The Ridgeland Lady Panthers dropped their final two games in the Cartersville tournament on Saturday, losing to Camden County, 6-4, before a tough 3-0 loss to Kennesaw Mountain.
Danielle Cross had two doubles and knocked in two runs in the loss to Camden County. Bryanna Goldsmith had two hits, including a double, while Makayla Cope drove in one run.
Goldsmith pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts. The Lady Panthers hurt themselves with four errors.
In the day's second game, Ridgeland only managed singles from Maggie Dickson, Cordasia Watkins and Marianne Beliveau as Kennesaw Mountain scored all three of its runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Hailey Carroll pitched all seven innings. She scattered eight hits and walked two batters, but allowed just one earned run as Ridgeland made three errors in the contest.
Ridgeland (2-13) will look to get back on track Tuesday when they face Southeast Whitfield in a Region 6-AAAA game in Rossville. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.