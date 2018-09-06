A four-run third inning would provide all the offense that the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins would need on Thursday as they beat Ridgeland, 11-3, in Rossville.
The Lady Panthers tried to get back in the game in the middle innings. They scored a run in the bottom of the third and added two runs in the fourth to cut the gap down to one. However, the Lady Bruins would erupt for seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to put the game away.
Seven different players all had singles for Ridgeland. Ciera Foster, Grayson James and Marianne Beliveau each had an RBI in the loss.
Maddie Williams took the loss for the Lady Panthers. She pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks. She finished with four strikeouts.
Ridgeland (9-8, 3-4) will continue their region slate on Tuesday with a trip to Ellijay to face Gilmer.