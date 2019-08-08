Thursday night was another tough outing for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers, who watched North Murray's Alivia Rymer hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give her team a 6-5 victory.
North Murray scored three times in the first inning, only to see Ridgeland tie things up with two runs in the top of the second and one in the top of the third. The hosts would forge a 4-3 lead with a run in the bottom of the third and Ridgeland's deficit would remain at one until the top of the sixth, when they plated two more runs to take the lead.
Cordasia Watkins tripled and finished with two hits on the afternoon. She also drew two walks and drove in two runs. Vanessa Hart added a double for Ridgeland, while Carlin Scott, Danielle Cross and Maggie Dickson all had one RBI each.
Karlie Thomas started in the circle for the Lady Panthers and gave up three earned runs on two hits and a walk before being replaced by Hailey Carroll. Carroll went three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts. Bryanna Goldsmith pitched the final three innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Ridgeland (2-2) will get set to host Northwest in the Region 6-AAAA opener Tuesday in Rossville. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.