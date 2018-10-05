The Ridgeland Lady Panthers had to settle for a No. 4 seed for the Class 4A state tournament on Thursday, but the Black-and-White refused to go down without a fight.
After Northwest Whitfield scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to open up a 10-3 lead, Ridgeland would scratch out a run in the top of the sixth before stunning the home team with six runs of their own in the top of the seventh. However, the Lady Bruins would push home the game-winner on a two-out hit a half-inning later to claim an 11-10 victory in the slugfest.
Ridgeland began the inning with back-to-back doubles by Laine Hicks and Dasia Watkins. Grayson James layed down a bunt single and, following a strikeout, Kiera Foster bunted to load the bases.
Watkins scored on a wild pitch and Danielle Cross was hit by a pitch to reload the bases. Northwest would get the second out on a fly ball to shallow right, but two pitches later, Ciera Foster blasted a grand slam homerun to knot the score at 10 apiece.
However, the euphoria was short-lived as Payton Tuder came through with a two-out, RBI-single to score Sydney Horne and win it for Northwest.
Ciera Foster also had a single and a triple as she finished with five RBIs. Kiera Foster was 4-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Jenna Morgan continued her torrid pace by going 3-for-5, including another homerun, two RBIs and three stolen bases. James was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Bryanna Goldsmith took the loss in the circle. She gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and six walks with two strikeouts in five innings of work. Maddie Williams threw 1.2 innings of relief, allowing three earned runs on four hits with one walk.
At 17-12, Ridgeland will enter the state playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 6. They will open play at Region 7 champion Marist next week.