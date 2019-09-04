The Ridgeland Lady Panthers and the North Murray Lady Mountaineers both had nine hits apiece on Tuesday night. However, the visitors from Chatsworth were able to parlay those hits into six more runs than the home team as Ridgeland suffered a 7-1 setback in a non-region game.
North Murray led 2-1 after one inning of play. They tacked on a solo run in the top of the second before giving themselves some breathing room with a four-run third inning.
Hailey Carroll started in the circle for Ridgeland and took the loss. She allowed seven earned runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.2 innings of work. Bryanna Goldsmith pitched well in relief. Though she walked six batters, she gave up just two hits and struck out five in 4.1 innings.
Cordasia Watkins went 2-for-4 for the Lady Panthers, while Danielle Cross added a double.
Ridgeland (2-16) will look to reverse its fortunes on Wednesday as they host Southeast Whitfield at 5:55 p.m. in a Region 6-AAAA contest.