The Ridgeland Lady Panthers put up a fight on Monday night with a berth in the state playoffs on the line. However, state-ranked Northwest Whitfield proved to be too much as the Lady Bruins swept a doubleheader in Tunnel Hill to claim the best-of-three series and punch their own ticket to the state tournament.
Northwest 5, Ridgeland 0
The third-seeded Lady Bruins scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth, while limiting the Lady Panthers to just three hits. Ridgeland also hurt itself with three errors.
The Lady Panthers’ best chance to score came in the top of the fifth inning when the first two batters reached base. They would move into scoring position with two outs, but were left stranded.
Cordasia Watkins was 2-for-3 and Kylie Collins had the only other hit for Ridgeland. Hailey Carroll gave up just three earned runs on five hits and three walks in six innings of work.
Northwest 10, Ridgeland 4
Playing as the home team in the nightcap, Ridgeland gave up three runs in the top of the first inning, but answered with three in the bottom of the inning on a bases-clearing single by Makayla Cope.
Ridgeland would answer Northwest’s solo run in the top of the third with a solo run of their own in the bottom of the inning as Collins came through with an RBI-single. However, the Lady Bruins would score the last six runs of the game, four coming in the top of the fourth inning before additional solo runs in the fifth and seventh.
Collins finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Watkins had a hit and scored once for the Lady Panthers.
Bryanna Goldsmith started the game in the circle and pitched 3.1 innings. She allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk before being replaced by Carroll. The senior pitched the final 3.2 innings. She allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Ridgeland saw its season come to a close with a 6-22 overall record.