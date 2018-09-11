The Ridgeland Lady Panthers fell to 9-9 overall and 3-5 in Region 6-AAAA play after a 7-3 loss at Gilmer on Tuesday.
The Lady Bobcats plated five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good after Ridgeland initially claimed a 2-0 lead in the top half of the inning.
Laine Hicks was the only Lady Panther to collect multiple hits as she went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Dasia Watkins also doubled and drove in a run, while Danielle Cross was credited with the other RBI for Ridgeland.
Maddie Williams gave up five earned runs on two walks and seven hits in two innings of work. She finished with one strikeout before giving way to Bryanna Goldsmith. Goldsmith allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings of relief.
Ridgeland will host No. 5-ranked and region frontrunner Heritage to Rossville on Thursday, starting at 5:55 p.m.